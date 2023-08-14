Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Okta from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Okta from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.40. The company had a trading volume of 866,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.03. Okta has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.93.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 35.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,308 over the last ninety days. 7.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Okta by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Okta by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Okta by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

