Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Equities research analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oddity Tech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Oddity Tech Stock Performance

Oddity Tech stock opened at $52.38 on Monday. Oddity Tech has a 12 month low of $46.28 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.65 million during the quarter.

Oddity Tech Company Profile

Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.

