Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $570.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OCDGF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ocado Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OCDGF

Ocado Group Stock Performance

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96.

(Get Free Report

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.