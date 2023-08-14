Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,116 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 2.3% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $30,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE traded up $4.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $512.80. The stock had a trading volume of 237,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,924. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $497.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.63. The firm has a market cap of $233.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $552.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.22.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

