Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 937 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.56. 109,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,251,995. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.