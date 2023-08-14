Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 775 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,622 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 2.8% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $37,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 237.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.9% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,780 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.56.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,259,991. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $203.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 549.22, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.37.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $3,111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,176,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,260,351.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $3,111,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,176,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,260,351.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,124,743 shares of company stock worth $239,966,809 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

