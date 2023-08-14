Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Reduces Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $508.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $505.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.50. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $564.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

