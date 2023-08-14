Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Lowers Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.0 %

AVGO traded up $7.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $837.68. 174,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,472. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $867.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $716.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.39 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

