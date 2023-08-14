Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Invests $27.11 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 290,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,106,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 2.0% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.14. The stock had a trading volume of 972,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,833,006. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.98. The company has a market capitalization of $477.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 43.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4724 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

