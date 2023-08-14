Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $53.67 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 4.0% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $53,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank increased its position in Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $12,926,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,967 shares of company stock valued at $108,143,382. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $397.35. The company had a trading volume of 150,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,835. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $388.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $374.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $405.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

