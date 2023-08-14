Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $1.96 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 552.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VV traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $203.46. The stock had a trading volume of 28,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,677. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $210.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

