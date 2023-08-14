Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys 3,934 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 106,704 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.50. 245,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,244,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $20.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average is $18.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.36%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

