Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys 27,191 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.18. 806,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

