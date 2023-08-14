NXM Price Reaches $57.03 on Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One NXM token can now be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00019905 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017518 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013858 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,510.48 or 1.00048154 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002223 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

