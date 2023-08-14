Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.24

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.24 and last traded at $37.22, with a volume of 99142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.29.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.28.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 15,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

