Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Cut to C$35.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northland Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.63.

NPI traded up C$0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$23.49. 706,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,338. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$21.03 and a 12-month high of C$46.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$26.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.74. The firm has a market cap of C$5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.84.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

