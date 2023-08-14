Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.68.
NPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$41.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st.
Northland Power Price Performance
Northland Power Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.
Northland Power Company Profile
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
