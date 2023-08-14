Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Sells 237 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,499 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 0.3% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,525.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.22.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $12.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $520.46. 1,118,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $552.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $497.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.63. The stock has a market cap of $237.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.