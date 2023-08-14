Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Reduces Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 0.5% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Up 0.4 %

SPGI traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $389.05. 403,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,419. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $428.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total value of $77,518.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total transaction of $77,518.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,534 shares in the company, valued at $594,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,478 shares of company stock worth $5,301,420 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.