Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Has $212.75 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,287,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 466,141 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 26.2% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $212,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28,278.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,577,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,412,000 after buying an additional 7,550,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after buying an additional 7,045,899 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,603,000 after buying an additional 5,466,898 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,316,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,495,000 after buying an additional 4,318,775 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 85.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,193,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,209,000 after buying an additional 4,226,288 shares during the period. 16.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSM stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.81. 4,030,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,854,874. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $110.69. The company has a market cap of $481.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.98.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.4724 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

