Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Buys 930 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for about 0.1% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE EL traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,624. The company has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.53. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.59 and a twelve month high of $284.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.54.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

