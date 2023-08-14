Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Nortec Minerals Corp. (CVE:NVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 44000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Nortec Minerals Stock Down 16.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.03.

About Nortec Minerals

Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, zinc, copper, lead, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Tammela project located in southwest Finland; the Sturgeon Lake VMS property located in Ontario, Canada; and the Mattagami River zinc project located in Ontario, Canada.

