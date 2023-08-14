Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.95, but opened at $1.60. Nikola shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 19,072,484 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Anastasiya Pasterick sold 15,726 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $30,822.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,992.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Anastasiya Pasterick sold 15,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $30,822.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,992.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lohscheller sold 68,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $135,210.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,190.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,428 shares of company stock valued at $173,319 in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered Nikola from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Nikola from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,536,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 81.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,278,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,724,000 after acquiring an additional 19,389,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 67.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,626,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,316 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 67.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,250,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the first quarter worth $2,459,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

