Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Sells 642 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,797 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up 1.6% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,661,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,551,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,493,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,754 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,900,147 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $764,187,000 after purchasing an additional 218,689 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.84. The stock had a trading volume of 380,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,052. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.50 and its 200-day moving average is $117.78. The company has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

