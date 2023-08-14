Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $187.84. The company had a trading volume of 124,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.55 and a 12-month high of $255.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.91 and its 200-day moving average is $196.85. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.