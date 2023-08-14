Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Purchases 424 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 43.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.75.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Down 0.3 %

AMGN opened at $261.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.76. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.