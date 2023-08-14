Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Purchases 418 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:C opened at $44.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

