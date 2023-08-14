Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Invests $214,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,290 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Target by 22.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.82.

Get Our Latest Report on TGT

Target Stock Up 0.5 %

TGT stock opened at $131.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.52 and a 200-day moving average of $150.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.59%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.