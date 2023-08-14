Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $507,000 Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,487 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $131.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.78.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

