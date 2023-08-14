Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Buys 344 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 85.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.14.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 in the last 90 days. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FDX opened at $266.11 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. FedEx’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

