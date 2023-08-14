NFT (NFT) Price Reaches $0.0183 on Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded flat against the US dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $674,884.38 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00019970 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017569 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013894 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,376.21 or 0.99979907 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

