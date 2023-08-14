NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 23,938.9% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,646,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,527 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,747,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,093,654. The stock has a market cap of $139.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.91 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.15 and a 200 day moving average of $74.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

