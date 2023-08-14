NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.86

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.86 and last traded at C$6.84, with a volume of 1576651 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.63.

NexGen Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.88 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 8.20.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leigh Robert Curyer sold 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.33, for a total value of C$7,189,155.00. In other NexGen Energy news, Director Christopher Walter Mcfadden sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.33, for a total value of C$1,224,819.00. Also, Director Leigh Robert Curyer sold 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.33, for a total transaction of C$7,189,155.00. Corporate insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.