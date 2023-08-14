News (NASDAQ:NWS) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.02

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.02 and last traded at $22.01, with a volume of 218591 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.33 and a beta of 1.35.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter. News had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.51%.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 202.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in News by 40.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in News by 138.5% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of News by 128.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

