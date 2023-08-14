Newport Trust Co Sells 67,488 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Newport Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,012,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,488 shares during the quarter. Entergy comprises approximately 0.9% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Newport Trust Co owned about 1.42% of Entergy worth $324,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 1,019.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1,618.8% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $30,598,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ETR traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $95.92. 459,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,215. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $122.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.54.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.45.

View Our Latest Report on ETR

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.