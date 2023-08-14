Newport Trust Co Sells 167,784 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Newport Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,452,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 167,784 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co owned about 0.62% of BorgWarner worth $71,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,815,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,206,000 after buying an additional 50,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,023,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $282,712,000 after buying an additional 174,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,931,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $198,141,000 after purchasing an additional 54,766 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,907,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,520,000 after buying an additional 240,723 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on BorgWarner from $43.98 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $40.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,734. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.91.

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

