Newport Trust Co Sells 10,355 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Newport Trust Co lowered its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,279,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,355 shares during the period. Elevance Health makes up 1.6% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Newport Trust Co owned about 0.54% of Elevance Health worth $588,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.93.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE ELV traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $472.34. 267,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,104. The firm has a market cap of $111.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.49.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

