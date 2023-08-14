Newport Trust Co Purchases 6,048,371 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,594,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,048,371 shares during the period. Ford Motor accounts for approximately 5.4% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,935,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $12.16. 20,300,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,028,957. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

