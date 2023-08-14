Newport Trust Co Has $7.68 Million Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Newport Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,530,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,235 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co owned 0.31% of Genworth Financial worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 14,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

Shares of GNW remained flat at $6.01 during trading hours on Monday. 569,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,517,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,649,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,667,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

