Newport Trust Co Has $140.70 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,065,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,023 shares during the period. Whirlpool accounts for 0.4% of Newport Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $140,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,667 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WHR traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.97. The stock had a trading volume of 153,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,755. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $178.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

