Newport Trust Co Has $117.81 Million Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Newport Trust Co grew its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,354,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,023 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 0.14% of British American Tobacco worth $117,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 1.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, TI Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.45. 1,397,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,014,371. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.00. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

