Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Newmark Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 36.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Newmark Group has a dividend payout ratio of 9.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Newmark Group to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

Newmark Group stock opened at $7.66 on Monday. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $585.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Newmark Group by 6,298.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

