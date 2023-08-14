Newmark Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Newmark Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 36.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Newmark Group has a dividend payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Newmark Group to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $7.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 1.73.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $585.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,213,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,063,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,123,000 after acquiring an additional 50,137 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,738,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,552,000 after acquiring an additional 70,314 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,675,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,104,000 after acquiring an additional 668,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 32,090 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

