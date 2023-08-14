Newmark Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.
Newmark Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 36.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Newmark Group has a dividend payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Newmark Group to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.
Newmark Group Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NMRK stock opened at $7.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 1.73.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,213,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,063,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,123,000 after acquiring an additional 50,137 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,738,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,552,000 after acquiring an additional 70,314 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,675,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,104,000 after acquiring an additional 668,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 32,090 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Newmark Group
Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.
