New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

NYMTM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,731. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average is $21.11. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $23.95.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st were issued a $0.4922 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

