Neo Market Cap Hits $600.69 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, Neo has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $600.69 million and approximately $20.23 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.52 or 0.00028956 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neo Coin Profile

Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO (NEO) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency designed to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. It was created by a team of developers led by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang. NEO has its own token, GAS, used to pay for transaction fees and computational resources. NEO tokens can be used for payment, as a store of value, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

