Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 33 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Nelson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.7% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,251 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,189 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $511.43. The stock had a trading volume of 245,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $486.54 and its 200 day moving average is $486.49. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. UBS Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $577.53.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

