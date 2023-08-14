Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 3,032 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Nelson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,754 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.17. The company had a trading volume of 181,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $51.92.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 31.13%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.