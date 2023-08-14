Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Nelson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:VUSB traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $49.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,786 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1849 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

