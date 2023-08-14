Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Nelson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,778 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

NYSE SCHW traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.70. 1,209,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,880,750. The stock has a market cap of $110.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.59. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

