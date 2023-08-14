Nelson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 823,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,739,000 after acquiring an additional 516,009 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after buying an additional 23,474 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 161,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 63,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.89. 101,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,144. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.71 and a 12-month high of $49.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.06 and a 200 day moving average of $48.35.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

